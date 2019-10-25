Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarchs Tells Buhari

The royal father, who spoke at an event, said, “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

The traditional ruler of Orlu in Imo State, Eze Gideon Ejike, on Thursday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to allow the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to return to Nigeria for the burial his mother, Sally.

“He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year.

“He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

Ejike also called on the United Nations to prevail on the Nigerian Government to allow Kanu to visit home for the burial of his mother without harassment from law enforcement agencies.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

