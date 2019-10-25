Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him

Okon stated this when he was about to rule on the application for bail filed by Maina's lawyer , Ahmed Raji. The court registrar in an attempt to amplify the directive of the judge, further compounded the matter as he asked Maina to look at the prosecution, who brought him to court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019


There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday as presiding judge, Justice Abang Okon,  told the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to stop looking at him.

Okon said,  "Please I don't want the 1st defendant to look at me when I am delivering my ruling so that I can concentrate."   See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The court registrar in an attempt to amplify the directive of the judge, further compounded the matter as he asked Maina to look at the prosecution, who brought him to court.  

The judge later continued with his ruling as he ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

