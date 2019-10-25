EXCLUSIVE: Do Not Relax, Fight For The Release Of Other Journalists, Abiri Jones Tells Nigerians

Abiri, who was detained on May 22 after his arraignment at a Federal High Court in Abuja, was released after meeting all bail conditions on Friday evening. He was first arrested in 2016 and released two years later after intense campaign by activists and the media.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

Nigerian journalist, Abiri Jones, has thanked Nigerians for demanding for his release from detention.

Abiri, who spoke exclusively to SaharaReporters for the first time since his release, said, “I feel great.”

He called on Nigerians to work tirelessly to ensure that other journalist in arbitrary detention were released as soon as possible.

He added, “I thank those that fought for my release, the advocacy brought justice for my freedom.

“I thank my legal team, Amnesty International and every media organisation who worked cautiously for my release.

“I appreciate their tireless efforts while I was in custody. Don't rest on your laurel, we have other media practitioners.”

