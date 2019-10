Justice Danlami Senchi sitting of the High Court in Abuja has ruled that Mohammed Bello Adoke, former Attorney-General of the Federation, and Dan Etete, former Minister of Petroleum, are no longer under arrest.

The judge nullified the bench warrant issued against the two alongside four others over the OPL 245/Malabu affair.

The court had on April 17 issued a bench warrant against the six defendants.

