University Of Maiduguri: CSOs, Students Kick Against Increase In Tuition

University of Maiduguri

The civil society organization and some social media users in

Maiduguri have described the recent decision of the University of

Maiduguri's management to increase tuitions as reckless and

insensitive to the plight of the people.



They asked the federal government to wade into considered the fact of

the serious challenge facing the state.



The Chairman of CSO of Borno State, Amb. Ahmed Shehu, said the

decision was uncalled-for and must be reversed with immediate effect.



"The increment (of school fees) by (the) University of Maiduguri at

this moment is unjustifiable and uncalled-for especially at this

moment and time that all stakeholders are making efforts to ensure

that the disparity in education is addressed in the state in

particular and the northeast, in general, considering the fact that

Borno State has the highest number of people that don't have access to

education, with this indices and problem on ground.



"The increment means we are trying to force the poor children our of

school because I am

sure they can't afford based on the socio-economic status of their

parents and guardians," Shehu stated.



He added, "I call on Unimaid management to reverse this decision or

else this is not going to be healthy. It is one way or the other to

tell people to stay away from western education, also it is like

denying people their rights. I think it is condemnable from the CSO's

point of view and advise the university to consult widely, sit with

SUG, members of the community and (other) stakeholders."



Continuing, he said, "This is discrimination against poor people in

the state, the poor people are discriminated by this hike in tuition

fees, it is the only federal institutions in this state with this

development is the management telling us that education is not a right

in this country? Are they telling us to go to Chad or Niger to start

studying?



"Even with the falling quality of education in our higher

institutions, the citizens agree to manage. But giving us this Santa

Cruz gift before December will force us to rethink and decide that the

priorities of the leadership of our educational institutions are not

national interest."



They warned that the increase in school fees might be another way of

depriving discourage their ward to western education which insurgents

vehemently against it.



A resident of Maiduguri, Abba Maina, wrote on his Facebook timeline:

"I see no difference between the University of Maiduguri and Boko

Haram Sect, they have the same ideology of stopping people from

western education, if this increase in tuitions (registration money)

is real then they're worse than Boko Haram.



"Where on earth our suffering people of Borno and the Northeast will

get this amount of money to pay for their children, this heartless

increased tuition (registration money), in this insurgency period?

#Terrible."



A social worker and journalist, Junaid Jibril Maiva, also wrote:

"Unimaid and its unpopular decision. The news is all over that the

University of Maiduguri has increased its tuition. Even though no

official statement was released from the university on the increment,

if it turns to be true, then, the university needs to reconsider this

decision, if not for itself, at least for its host.



"A lot of students especially from Borno and North-east states will

drop out if this decision sees the light of the day and they may

become a social menace to the society. It is for the management to

consider our situation and denounced this hectic, unpopular and

ungodly decision.



"I want to passionately appeal to the university, it host, the state

government and any other critical stakeholder of the institution to

please have a meeting towards addressing this unpopular decision.



"We hope the Prof. Aliyu Shugaba led administration will look inward

and find an alternative to this increment because I don’t think it

will be in the interests of the larger society to have a huge number

of dropouts. No matter what, SUG University of Maiduguri should resist

the pressure from the management, protest if need be and make sure,

the management comes to its senses."