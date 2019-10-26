AAC National Legal Adviser Drags INEC, Leonard Nzenwa To Appeal Court

The two respondents in the case are Nzenwa and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2019

Inibehe Effiong

National Legal Adviser of the African Action Congress, Inibehe Effiong, has filed an appellants' brief concerning an attempt by a suspended former General Secretary of the party, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, to hijack the leadership of the party.

The appellants are Omoyele Sowore and Dr Malcolm Fabiyi.

He said, “We filed the appellants' brief in the AAC leadership appeal at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.”

When asked when the case would be heard in court, Inibehe disclosed that Nzenwa and INEC had 45 days to respond, after which he will apply for a hearing date.

