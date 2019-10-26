JUST IN: Abducted Ondo Judge Regains Freedom

Justice Abdul Dogo, a Federal High Court judge in Akure, Ondo State, who was Abducted earlier has regained his freedom, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Justice Dogo was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday after spending four days in captivity.

A family source confirmed the release of the judge to our correspondent over the telephone.

The source, who asked not to be named, said Dogo was set free by his abductors to one of his family members.

"He (Justice Dogo) has been released to us. My brother just told me now", he said.

As at the time to filing his report, it is not clear how much was paid as ransom to effect the release of the judge.

Recalled that his abductors had demanded the total sum of N50m to set him free.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, could not be reached for comments over the release.

Justice Dogo was abducted by gunmen while returning from a trip in Abuja to Akure.

He was seized alongside his driver on the Ibilo axis of Edo and Isua axis of Ondo State.