JUST IN: Students, Staff of Engravers College Regain Freedom

Students and staff of Engravers College, who were Abducted, have regained their freedom.

Confirming their freedom, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said it comes as a refreshing relief for the people of the state.

He said, "We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

"The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma.

"We appeal for respect for their privacy."