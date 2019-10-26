Ondo School Teachers, Others Killed In Ogun Road Accident

Among the passengers were school teachers travelling from Okitipupa area of Ondo to Ogun State for a wedding ceremony.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2019

File photo

At least nine persons have died in a multiple motor accident which occurred at Ijebu-Ife in Ogun-East Council Area of Ogun State, SaharaReportershas learnt.

The crash occurred on Saturday and included some passengers transiting from Ondo.

Among the passengers were school teachers travelling from Okitipupa area of Ondo to Ogun State for a wedding ceremony.

Families of some of the victims confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent on Saturday.

One of the family members, Mr Ayodele Ikuomola, who lost an aunt in the accident, confirmed the tragedy.

He said, “I lost an aunt to the accident while she was travelling from Okitipupa to Ogun State for a wedding ceremony.

“Some teachers that join them on the trip lost their lives as well.

“I learnt that the driver of one of the vehicles tried to overtake another and rammed into a tanker in the process.”

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Council Area, Abayomi Adesanya, also confirmed the accident. 

He said, “I spoke with the branch chairman of the NURTW in Okitipupa and he confirmed the accident to me.

“I was also told that our people both from Ilaje and Okitipupa were on the trip to the wedding in Ogun State.”

Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Clement Oladele, confirmed the tragedy as well.

He said, “The crash was caused by armed robbers operating on the road.

“The other crash involved an 18-seater bus which collided with a tanker and left seven persons dead.

“Our officers were able to rush down to the scene and rescue some persons who sustained injuries.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Major Airlines Reject Re-Routes During Abuja Airport Closure
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Quarantine Officers Continue To Defy Relocation Order, Manual Baggage Search Ban
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarchs Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi Pius Adesanmi To Be Buried On Saturday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal US Court Sentences Nigerian To Six Years, Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Bursts 419 Syndicate That Defrauded Professor
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Mother Pours Hot Water On Son While Sleeping
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Sex-for-grade: Boniface Yet To Answer Our Call, Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Just In: Adoke, Etete, No Longer Under Arrest, Court Rules
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fayose Is Threatening Our Witness -EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Students, Staff of Engravers College Regain Freedom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Government Urged To Fix Bad Roads Causing Accidents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad