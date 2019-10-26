Ondo School Teachers, Others Killed In Ogun Road Accident

File photo

At least nine persons have died in a multiple motor accident which occurred at Ijebu-Ife in Ogun-East Council Area of Ogun State, SaharaReportershas learnt.

The crash occurred on Saturday and included some passengers transiting from Ondo.

Among the passengers were school teachers travelling from Okitipupa area of Ondo to Ogun State for a wedding ceremony.

Families of some of the victims confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent on Saturday.

One of the family members, Mr Ayodele Ikuomola, who lost an aunt in the accident, confirmed the tragedy.

He said, “I lost an aunt to the accident while she was travelling from Okitipupa to Ogun State for a wedding ceremony.

“Some teachers that join them on the trip lost their lives as well.

“I learnt that the driver of one of the vehicles tried to overtake another and rammed into a tanker in the process.”

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Council Area, Abayomi Adesanya, also confirmed the accident.

He said, “I spoke with the branch chairman of the NURTW in Okitipupa and he confirmed the accident to me.

“I was also told that our people both from Ilaje and Okitipupa were on the trip to the wedding in Ogun State.”

Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Clement Oladele, confirmed the tragedy as well.

He said, “The crash was caused by armed robbers operating on the road.

“The other crash involved an 18-seater bus which collided with a tanker and left seven persons dead.

“Our officers were able to rush down to the scene and rescue some persons who sustained injuries.”