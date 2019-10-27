JUST IN: Supreme Court Fixes October 30 To Hear Appeal By Atiku Against Buhari

Atiku and PDP in September formally filed 66 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the presidential election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2019

The Supreme Court will on October 30 hear a fresh appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in that exercise.

The announcement was made on Sunday through the PDP’s official Twitter page.

The PDP in its tweet said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku/@PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”

