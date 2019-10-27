Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others

Muhammad Babandede

The Nigeria Immigration Service has said that it is mulling the idea of issuing visas to Nigerian retirees living abroad, amongst other categories.

Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mohammad Babandede, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Babandede said that the visa categories being considered were visa for tourists, visa for retirees outside the country, who wish to retire in Nigeria and visa for incentive/investors.

He said, “If you have money, genuine money, we are encouraging visitors who have the intellectual capacity to assist in building Nigeria.

“If the visa is not going to break national security, good economy, we would encourage it to be delivered in a transparent way to cut corruption.

“We will ensure that Nigerians realise that there is reform based on the anti-corruption strategy of Mr President.”