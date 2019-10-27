Osinbajo Hails UNILAG For Contribution To Nigeria’s Development

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed the University of Lagos for the role it had played over the years in the development of the country.

Osinbajo, who spoke on Saturday during UNILAG Alumni Association Golden Jubilee Awards and Gala Night held in Lagos, said that regardless of instances of wrong acts by some persons associated with the institution, the school was a formidable citadel of learning.

He said, “One of the many reasons why the University of Lagos is able to maintain such an excellent reputation is because of the people who have passed through its walls.

“As alumni, our successes become testaments to the university’s own success and so we celebrate 50 years of networking across generations, 50 years of giving back to the university that gave us so much, and 50 years of making our alma mater proud.”