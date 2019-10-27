Police Arrest Teenager For Stealing Tithes, Offerings In Lagos Church

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Elikor Ehud, an 18-year-old boy, for allegedly stealing tithes and offerings at Divine Chosen Vine Ministry in Lagos.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, Ehud was arrested in the Ejigbo area of the state.

Elkana said the church reported the theft to the police and after investigation, the teenager was arrested.

He said, “On 01/10/2019 at about 2045hours, one Pastor Moses Nwoke of Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Ejigbo, reported at Ejigbo Police Station that on 30/09/2019 after church service, unknown persons broke the wooden boxes placed on the altar meant for tithes and special seeds of faith offering and stole the money.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation, the suspect named Elikor Ehud, ‘m’, 18 years old, was arrested on 15/10/2019.”

The command said Ehud confessed to stealing the sum of N670,000 from the church.

Elkana added, “He mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.”