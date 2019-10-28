228 Inmates Escape From Kogi Prison After Building Collapse

At least 228 Prison inmates have escaped from Koton Karfe Custodial Centre in Kogi State after the building collapsed due to flooding.

An official of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Jafar Ahmed, made this known while speaking with journalists in Koton Kafe.

Flood occasioned by heavy downpour on Monday morning aided the prisoners escape from the Medium Federal Prisons, Kotonkarfe, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the ensuing flood from the torrential rain submerged the prisons and caused destruction to the structures.

Ahmed said there were 228 inmates at the centre at the time of the incident and that due to the flood, they escaped from the prison.

According to him, more than one hundred of the inmates had been rearrested and were being transferred to other prison facilities in the state.