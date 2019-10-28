Buhari Doesn't Believe In Nigeria, His Regime Not Interested In Nation's Progress -Apostle Tseye-Okotie

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has been slammed for

deliberately stalling the development of Nigeria.



Buhari was specifically fingered as preferring to patronize foreign

medical institutions instead of developing those in the country.



"The government in power doesn't want this country to be good. You're

sick, you go abroad for treatment.



"The clinic in Aso Rock can't be used by the occupants because it is a

health centre," said Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie, the General Overseer

of Hilltop Believers Assembly Nigeria Incorporated.



Speaking on Sunday with journalists in Warri, Delta State, after the

church's international conference tagged, 'Upon Mount Zion, God Will

Do A New Thing', Tseye-Okotie added, "The leaders of this country

don't believe in this country.



"If they do, they will fight to develop it. This is the reason every

young person wants to leave the country.



"It is not PDP or APC. It is a systemic problem. The problem is, the

system has been made to rot. If Nigeria must work, we must give way to

people who are competent, visionary, reasonable, intelligent for

things to work.



"We need to change the way we think about Nigeria. Nigerians don't

love Nigeria. Nigerians don't love Nigerians."



He explained further, "If an American citizen gets lost, the whole of

America will go and look for that one person. Let one Nigerian be in

crisis, nobody gives a damn about you.



"China doesn't fast and pray. Yet, it is one of the leading nations of

the world. Middle East, Dubai, UAE is built in there.



"In Nigeria, we run away from the truth. Until we put our feet down,

we will never go forward.



"We must change our mindsets. We must change the way we think. If the

government creates an enabling environment for the common man to

succeed, success will come.