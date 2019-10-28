Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force

In a bid to guard against the misuse of military and security uniforms by impostors and criminals in Nigeria, the President Muhammadu Buhari regime launched a garment factory for the armed forces and other security agencies in the country.

During the garment factory's launch tagged, DICON-SUR Corporate Wears Nigeria Limited at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) at Kakuri in Kaduna State at the weekend, Buhari said the security of lives and properties and integrity of the nation’s territory were important to his regime.



He said: "This event is a clear demonstration of the determination of my government to encourage Public Private Partnership through foreign direct investment into the Nigerian economy."



Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the factory was launched in recognition of the dire need of Nigeria for a modern garment factory to produce befitting uniforms for the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

