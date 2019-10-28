Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force

During the garment factory's launch tagged, DICON-SUR Corporate Wears Nigeria Limited at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) at Kakuri in Kaduna State at the weekend, Buhari said the security of lives and properties and integrity of the nation’s territory were important to his regime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

In a bid to guard against the misuse of military and security uniforms by impostors and criminals in Nigeria, the President Muhammadu Buhari regime launched a garment factory for the armed forces and other security agencies in the country.

During the garment factory's launch tagged, DICON-SUR Corporate Wears Nigeria Limited at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) at Kakuri in Kaduna State at the weekend, Buhari said the security of lives and properties and integrity of the nation’s territory were important to his regime.

He said: "This event is a clear demonstration of the determination of my government to encourage Public Private Partnership through foreign direct investment into the Nigerian economy."

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the factory was launched in recognition of the dire need of Nigeria for a modern garment factory to produce befitting uniforms for the Armed Forces and other security agencies.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections JUST IN: Supreme Court Fixes October 30 To Hear Appeal By Atiku Against Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Apologises To Governor Ortom Over Benue Killings
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Russia-Africa Summit: Africa Mindful Of Its Colonial History, Says President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Prominent Nigerians Support President Buhari On Border Closure
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Supreme Court Fixes October 30 To Hear Appeal By Atiku Against Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Schoolboy Kills Pupil In Lagos School
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Apologises To Governor Ortom Over Benue Killings
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Unit Cost Of Electricity Production N56 Less Than Discos Claimed -Power Generation Companies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Arrest Teenager For Stealing Tithes, Offerings In Lagos Church
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption We’ll Serve Adoke, Etete Through Their Lawyers –EFCC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Nigeria First Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa's Wife Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad