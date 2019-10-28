Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud

Akawu was arrested over allegations of misappropriation of $130, 000 belonging to the International Association of Athletics Federation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has said that it arrested a former Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Mr Amaechi Akawu.

Spokesperson for the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement said, “Akawu was detained on October 22, 2019 following his arrest and was subsequently released on administrative bail the next day, to enable him submit some vital documents that were requested by investigators handling the case.

“ICPC had received a petition alleging that he had failed to account for $130,000 mistakenly paid into the account of AFN in 2017 by IAAF.” 

