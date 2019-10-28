EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up

On Monday, a Presidency source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Buhari will from Saudi Arabia head to the UK for medical checks. The source said, “It is true. He will go there from Saudi Arabia. He has really been stressed by all the drama that has been happening in the villa.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to spend at least 16 days in the United Kingdom for medical check-up, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Buhari had been under immense public scrutiny over his frequent travels to the United Kingdom to seek medical treatment for what doctors in the UK confirmed to SaharaReporters in February 2017 to be Crohn's disease.

Crohn’s Disease is a medical condition that affects the digestive system.

On Monday, a Presidency source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Buhari will from Saudi Arabia head to the UK for medical checks.

The source said, “It is true. He will go there from Saudi Arabia. He has really been stressed by all the drama that has been happening in the villa.”

But trying to downplay that motive, the Presidency labelled Buhari’s trip a "private visit" to conceal the fact.   See Also Politics Buhari Reduces Foreign Trips For Ministers, Slashes Estacodes 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

In a post on Twitter, the Presidency through @NGRPresident said, “At the end of his participation in the Future Investment Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President @MBuhari will on Saturday November 2, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

“He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, 2019.”

In 2013, Buhari had parts of his colon removed and also had another operation to have hemorrhoids, swollen veins near the human rectum removed in 2016 in London during one of his secret trips for medical treatment.

Nigerians have continued to question where funds for Buhari's trips comes from.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Believe In Nigeria, His Regime Not Interested In Nation's Progress -Apostle Tseye-Okotie
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigeria First Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa's Wife Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Schoolboy Kills Pupil In Lagos School
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Unit Cost Of Electricity Production N56 Less Than Discos Claimed -Power Generation Companies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad