EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to spend at least 16 days in the United Kingdom for medical check-up, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Buhari had been under immense public scrutiny over his frequent travels to the United Kingdom to seek medical treatment for what doctors in the UK confirmed to SaharaReporters in February 2017 to be Crohn's disease.

Crohn’s Disease is a medical condition that affects the digestive system.

On Monday, a Presidency source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Buhari will from Saudi Arabia head to the UK for medical checks.

The source said, “It is true. He will go there from Saudi Arabia. He has really been stressed by all the drama that has been happening in the villa.”

But trying to downplay that motive, the Presidency labelled Buhari’s trip a "private visit" to conceal the fact. See Also Politics Buhari Reduces Foreign Trips For Ministers, Slashes Estacodes

In a post on Twitter, the Presidency through @NGRPresident said, “At the end of his participation in the Future Investment Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President @MBuhari will on Saturday November 2, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

“He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, 2019.”

In 2013, Buhari had parts of his colon removed and also had another operation to have hemorrhoids, swollen veins near the human rectum removed in 2016 in London during one of his secret trips for medical treatment.

Nigerians have continued to question where funds for Buhari's trips comes from.