I Don’t Believe In Youth Empowerment (PART II) – Adesina

In this interview with Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of the

World Bank/International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the United

States of America, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr.

Akinwumi Adesina, talks about how women and youths to excel in their

enterprises. Excerpts:



Can you speak on your role in the agricultural sector?



In Nigeria, our work on agriculture is going to focus a lot on what we

call Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones because as a person I

have very little or all almost zero interest in little projects, I

don’t have such interest. I want things that are structural, systemic

and scalable. So, our discussion with the government is on how we can

support these special agro-industrial zones to enable them with

infrastructure- power, water, roads, ICT and also with irrigation

facilities.



There will be zones wherein private food and allied industries or

companies will be located close to where the farmers are. So, you will

have processing, value addition to all commodities done within those

zones; create a market for the farmers, stop the movement of raw

materials, create jobs within rural economy and in fact, turn the

rural zones away from what I call today, zones of economic misery

towards zones of economic prosperity. And that conversation is going

on very well with the government and we are very strongly supportive

of that, and I hope that will continue.



We are also financing other work on the fertilizer side. We are

supporting a few fertilizer companies in Nigeria. There is a new work

with its Dangote fertilizer that we are supporting, and others in

Nigeria.



The other thing we are also going to be supporting in Nigeria is to

support young people to get into agriculture as a business because

this is the wealth sector. I was in Iowa where I unveiled my personal

foundation to support young people in agriculture as a business. I put

together $1.1 million of prize money I won from the World Food Prize

and the Sunhak Peace Prize this year.



I endowed the foundation to support young people to go into

agriculture as a business, and he was appreciated by everybody around

the world for that. So, I think that young people in agriculture need

to see it as a thriving business. I’m excited that since I started

this in Nigeria, agriculture is now cool and sexy in Nigeria, and I

think that is the way it should be.









At the annual meeting in Malabo, there were talks on connecting Africa

not just on the diplomatic level but on the infrastructural level, and

they were talking about building roads that connect countries. With

the African Investment Forum coming up, what new projects should we

expect to be tabled before investors?



I think the whole issue of regional integration is very important for

Africa today within the context of the African Continental Free Trade

Area (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA gives you a market of $3.3 trillion which is

the largest free trade zone in the world since the World Trade

Organisation was set up. But for that to work well, we will continue

to make our investments in infrastructure to enable it.



So, let me just give you some examples of those critical regional

infrastructures. The bank is already financing ECOWAS for the

development of the feasibility studies for the Lagos-Abidjan highway

that will connect that whole corridor as a big highway, and that will

go all the way to Dakar. It’s a very transformative highway there.



If you look, for example, what we have done in terms of a deep seaport

in Togo, it has helped a lot in opening up the economy for Togo. We

supported also the infrastructure for modern airports in Morocco,

Ghana, Kenya, and other places just to make sure that you have access

to transport infrastructure.



But, as one thinks of regional connectivity, it is not just roads, you

need digital connectivity. Therefore, the bank is investing heavily in

digital infrastructure. For example, we financed what is called the

Trans-Sahara Fibre Optic Network. It is linking Nigeria, Niger, Chad

to Algeria.



We supported the Central Africa Fibre Optic Submarine System that is

linking DRC Congo with the Central African Republic and also Congo

itself. Then of course in East Africa, we supported what is called the

East Africa Backbone, which is connecting all of the East African

countries together.



Why is this important? First, digital payment, because to be able to

do trade, you are not going to carry cash around, you have to be able

to make digital payment. Second, is to be able to have entrepreneurs,

digital entrepreneurs to emerge. This is because in a digital world

you want to have digital entrepreneurs but they must have the backbone

infrastructure for the service industry like Jumia and others to

emerge.



The last thing, of course, is that even if we have all of that,

infrastructure to connect coastal countries, landlocked countries,

they will not be as good enough unless people can physically move. So,

you can have tariff-free zones but you must also have literally

borderless Africa in terms of labour mobility. And so the bank is

supporting a lot of work in that area.



Today, if you are an African, you can visit only 25 percent of African

countries and get visas on arrival. For another 24 percent of it you

will have to apply and you cannot even get it on arrival. And so if

labour cannot move easily, it becomes a challenge. So it’s both

physical infrastructure and soft infrastructure.







Talking about free movement, Nigeria has closed its land borders to

neighbouring countries since August. What do you have to say to that?



The fact is I believe this is one area the two countries have to work

together and make sure that they are in agreement about what needs to

be done to ensure there is a freer movement of goods and people. From

all I see, those conversations are ongoing.







What is the bank doing about human capital development and health, two

areas the continent is facing huge challenges?



Let us take the case of human capital. First and foremost, we are

investing today in universities of science and technology, centres of

excellence in science and technology. We have one in Nigeria, we have

one in Kenya, we have in Tanzania, we have one in Egypt and then in

South Africa. These are called Mandela Centres of Excellence,

basically to develop world-class talents in science and technology.



We are in an era where it is all about the fourth industrial

revolution. So, automation is going to be important, artificial

intelligence, robotics, big data, quantum data analysis. These are the

things that are already driving the world, and they would be the

future of the world. So, Africa must prepare people, use your own

people for the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past. And so

when we take a look at universities, what do we find? We find that no

more than two to three percent of universities have people that are in

science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. I don’t want Africa

to be a laggard when it comes to innovation in a rapidly digitized

world or the fourth industrial revolution.



So, that is one component of science and technology. Let me give an

example of what that looks like: we invested, for example, in Kigali.

It’s called the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology. That

centre today is producing world-class students in ICT. One hundred

percent of all the students get jobs before they leave. They are

connected with some of the biggest companies in the world, whether it

is Google, Microsoft and all of that. This just tells you that this is

where the future really is and we are financing that.



The other area that I think is important is coding, computer coding.

It is going to be the currency of the future. So, a lot of companies

outside are going to outsource their coding, and therefore positioning

yourself with the necessary human capital to be able to tap into that

huge coding market is very important. The bank right now is supporting

efforts to develop about 123 computer coding centres in Africa that

would allow young Africans to be able to benefit from there.



Another area that is very important for us is the whole issue of how

to support young entrepreneurs in the ICT space with access to

finance. So, the bank has a number of private equity funds that we

have already set up. In the case of Nigeria, one of the companies we

are working with is called TLcom Tide. It is a private equity platform

that we have, that is actually run by Nigeria’s Omobola Johnson, who

is doing a fantastic job. She was my colleague when I was a minister

in Nigeria. So, I think human capital is the key.



But having said that, we can build all the human capital that we want,

if young people can’t find jobs, it’s a crisis. We’ve got a third of

the young people in the continent don’t have jobs, we’ve got a third

of them that are underemployed. The rest that are probably employed

and maybe not happy. So, that is a big challenge, and I believe that

it is time to begin to put our capital at risk on behalf of young

people. If we don’t, we are all going to be at risk.



That why the African Development Bank is really supporting a major

effort called Jobs for Youths in Africa, which is our big programme to

help countries to create 25 million jobs for young people over a

10-year period, in agriculture, small and medium enterprises and in

the ICT sector. You can imagine when you have 673 million young people

on the continent, but you don’t even have the financial institutions

that would support them.



That is not acceptable. So, young people walks into a bank, they look

lost, they are like in a forest. They don’t even know what to do, and

the instruments are not developed for them. I have said it many times

and I will say it again.



I don’t believe in youth empowerment, at all, because when you say you

have empowered somebody and then you train them but there is no

financing, investments for them to grow their businesses, what is the

good of that? So, we must move from youth empowerment to youth

investment.