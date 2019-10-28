I Don’t Believe In Youth Empowerment (PART III) – Adesina

In this interview with Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of the

World Bank/International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the United

States of America, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr.

Akinwumi Adesina, talks about how women and youths to excel in their

enterprises. Excerpts:



How will Jobs for Youths in Africa programme work and will it create

the ambitious 25 million jobs?



As ambitious as it is, the 25 million jobs are not enough because 11

to 12 million young people enter the labour market every year, but

only three million of them can get jobs. So, we are only doing the

maximum we can. Even at that, it is not enough. We are doing that in

three ways: first is within our project as a bank, we do roughly over

10 billion dollars of lending every year. We set up all of our

projects, we want them to be mainstreamed to create jobs for young

people, and women, by the way. In the case of women, we have something

that we call a Gender Marker System where every single one of our

projects is tagged. What is it going to deliver for women? That is one

side. So, a lot of our projects are dedicated to making sure that they

Second, we set up a fund together with the European Union Commission

that is called Boost Africa. It is a 200 million dollar fund; a

private equity fund to support early stage growth of businesses of

young people on the continent. I just talked to you about the TLcom

Tide Fund in Nigeria that is supposed to support digital entrepreneurs

as well in Nigeria. But with all of these, at the end of the day,

there needs to be a more systemic approach in which the financing

sector supports the youth. That is why I believe that helping to

stimulate, and we are going to do that, stimulate the establishment of

the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank. It is crucial,

otherwise, we are just dancing around the edges of the issue.



But because you asked me that question, let me turn in to the issue of

women which I said before you cut in. Women run Africa, but they don’t

get access to finance. I was so delighted that President Macron did a

great job of really helping us to launch this during the G7 meeting in

Biarritz. It is $3 billion dollars specifically for women businesses,

and one thing that we are also doing is that we are establishing what

is called the Women Financing Index for Africa, that will allow us to

rate and rank all financial institutions based on their volume of

lending to women, in terms of their lending volume and the

What does that mean? It means that if you come to us soon, we are

going to ask the banks: what have you done for women lately? We’d be

looking at lines of credit; we’d be looking at trade financing. We

want you to be lending more to women because no bird can fly with one

wing. Africa has to fly with two.



Are you worried that IMF projected growth for Africa for 2020 at 3.5

percent? If you are, are there strategic measures AfDB is taking to

address that?



Well, our own projection for this year for the growth of Africa is

four percent. Next year, we project 4.1 percent. But, of course, you

know that we are in an environment in which we have a number of global

shocks, headwind issues. You have the Brexit issue and you have the

continued trade tensions between China and the United States. Of

course, it could and is already affecting opportunities for export

markets for African countries. So, a number of issues that we want to

really do to support countries is first and foremost, to make sure

that we stimulate domestic demand. The way to grow is to make sure

that Africa builds its own domestic demand. Second is public

expenditure for infrastructure because infrastructure enables growth,

and growth drives a lot of jobs and a lot of revenues. I think that’s

particularly important. Thirdly is the importance of regional

integration. Expanding that regional market is very important.



But I will make two other points related to that, which is how to

mobilize capital for Africa’s accelerated growth. Africa today has in

its pension funds, in its sovereign wealth funds, and insurance pool

of funds, mutual funds, $1.8 trillion of assets under management.

Those sovereign wealth funds, those pension funds are being invested

outside of Africa in money market instruments that are generating a

negative real yield of returns.



Now, that’s my concern. If you are a pension fund and you are

investing your money outside the continent and in such a negative real

yield of return, let’s even assume you have a good real yield of

returns and you make annuity payments for people for the rest of their

retired lives of what good is that? If they retire with very good

annuity payments to live in societies, places without electricity,

without water, without good hospitals; that is a well-paid miserable

retirement. So, what we are working on at the African Development Bank

is how we get the pension funds, the sovereign wealth funds to

actually invest in Africa. Africa sovereign funds, I mean invested in

other sovereigns, it should be invested in its own to create a better

wealth, better environment and quality of life for its people. For me,

that is very important.



The second thing is, in terms of stimulating growth is the role of

capital markets. The African Development Bank is supporting strongly

the development of capital markets to be able to mobilize domestic

savings and to drive investments in the economy. The last thing that I

may say is that when we talk about growth, nobody eats GDP. It’s just

simply Gross Domestic Products, it’s just the value of goods and

services produced in an economy.



But how you know that you are doing well is when you look at the

quality of life of the people. So, the question that we continue to

ask is growth at what cost? What kind of growth? What is the inequity

in that growth process? Who are the ones that are benefitting from

that growth process? So, at the end of the day, I am not just worried

about the growth rate, you can grow at five percent, you can grow at

six percent, but if you look at Africa today, for this year, we

project four percent growth.



That doesn’t tell you the story. Look at Tanzania, 7.2 percent;

Senegal, 6.7 percent, Cote d'Ivoire, 6.5 percent. There are economies

actually growing faster than the global average of 3.3 percent. Take a

look at Africa’s growth and look at the rate of growth in Europe, 5.4

percent; Latin America, 1.3 percent. So, Africa is actually doing

well. Today, 20 African countries are growing at five percent and

above. Twenty-one countries growing at three to five percent. So, I am

very optimistic about Africa. I think we just need to drive a lot more

investments into the continent.