Isheri Community Demands Urgent Intervention From Lagos Governor After Flooding Kills Resident

Residents of Isheri North Residential Scheme have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to urgently intervene in their plight after rising flood water overran the community, causing destruction in the process.

Their call follows the death of a resident, Mr Manny Philipson, who was said to have lost his life after not being able to get to the hospital as a result of flooding in the area.

In a letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu jointly signed by Alhaja Funmilola Bisiriyu and Barrister Olalekan Akinyemi, Chairman and General Secretary of the community association respectively, residents of the area described this year's rain as having the strongest effect on their properties and environment.

The letter reads, “We are deeply devastated and distressed over the latest bashing we are receiving as a result of the flooding of our estate.

“This 2019 version is the worst and we have been knocked down, flat on our back.

“A resident, Mr Manny Philipson, died as he could not be evacuated to the hospital on time as vehicles broke down due to the flooding.

“Hundreds of families have been displaced and brutally traumatised. No help or succour from anywhere. We are on our own.

“We in Lagos State are still waiting to get the attention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The residents here feel abandoned and orphaned.”

They urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to demonstrate leadership by not only coming for an on-the-spot assessment but also provide relief materials and help for the residents.

However, residents of the community commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for visiting to ascertain the level of damage done and how his administration could help.