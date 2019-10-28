Kidnapped Bayelsa Monarch Regains Freedom After 25 Days

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019


Eighty-four-year-old monarch of Tarakiri clan, George Agbabou Week, who was abducted 25 days ago, have been released by his abductors.

Confirming his release, his son the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Doodei Week, said on his Facebook page: "Finally, my role model, man who taught me things, including courage, fear of God, love, perseverance, respect, humility, how to say no or yes, where it is the right time to say, and above all, prays for me,  is back home after 25 days of incarceration by adversarial elements. To God be glory."

Week was kidnapped in his country home at Ayama-Ijaw in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen stole jewelleries, a TV and other valuables.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Bayelsa, Asimin Butswat, however, said, "I've not been informed about the released."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

