Nigeria’s Border Closure Has Implications For Africa’s Economic Integration –Analyst

Leidong said even though closure of border is not new in Africa, Nigeria's actions raise important concerns about the seriousness and prospects of regional integration in Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Nigeria Cameroon border

 

An assistant professor of Strategy and International Business at the University of Bath, United Kingdom, Tahiru Azaaviele Leidong, has said that recent moves by President Muhammadu Buhari to partially close Nigeria’s border with Benin in an effort to stem the smuggling of rice, raises serious concerns, SABC reports.

Leidong said even though closure of border is not new in Africa, Nigeria's actions raise important concerns about the seriousness and prospects of regional integration in Africa.

He said, “African countries have different economic configurations and strategic priorities.

“The huge number of diverse countries within the free trade area isn’t going to make things easy.

“Indeed, free trade has its benefits but it also has costs. Nigeria’s bid to protect a declining rice farming industry and save foreign exchange has led to protectionism that defies the principles of a free trade area.

“The African Union has been muted on the issue of the border closures. This might be because it does not yet have detailed institutional arrangements for settling disputes within the free trade area.

“Another factor might be that it has been quiet because Nigeria is involved.

“As Africa’s largest economy, the AU courted it earnestly to sign. The agreement needs Nigeria, arguably at whatever cost.

“The regional trade bloc ECOWAS has also failed to bring Nigeria to heel.

“Both Nigeria and Benin are members of the bloc, created in 1975. All it has done so far is to appeal for the borders to be opened. It clearly has no enforcement power.

“Nigeria’s border closure may be a precursor. More incidents like this can be expected as the realities of free trade kick in. Some countries will lose, others will gain.

“The AU needs protocols and measures to manage free trade, as well as programmes to prepare political leaders for the realities that will follow.

“The free trade area should not be a mere symbol. It must be fully understood and appreciated for it to succeed.

“The Nigeria border closure must be resolved as soon as possible.

“It is diverting attention and positive energy from matters that can promote the free trade area, such as investments in transport infrastructure, trade data capture and border protection.

“More importantly, it is a bad precedent that could reduce other countries’ commitments to economic integration in Africa. The AU must act now, or prepare to bury the free trade deal.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Prominent Nigerians Support President Buhari On Border Closure
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigeria First Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa's Wife Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad