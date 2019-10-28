Nigerian Schoolboy Kills Pupil In Lagos School

Adewale Ayuba, a secondary school student, has stabbed a schoolmate to

death during a clash between Oto Awori Secondary School and Government

Secondary Schoolboys at Ijanikin in Lagos State.



Ayuba, who is 16-year-old, was arrested by the Lagos State

Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and handed over to the police.



The LNSC's spokesman, Olawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement

released on Sunday.



“When the LNSC operation team got the information, they notified

Ijanikin police station. The police in conjunction with LNSC took the

deceased to the hospital. The boy that committed the offence ran away

but he was fished out and arrested by our men who handed him over to

Ijanikin police station for further action,” said Afolabi.



In another crime scene in the state, the Lagos State Police Command

arrested four men during a cult clash in Alapere area of Lagos State.



According to Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the command said a local

pistol was recovered from the arrested suspects.



He said: “Alapere Police Station received credible information that

some hoodlums suspected to be cultists, lodged at Money Mack Hotel,

Oshogu at Alapere, Ketu.



“A team of detectives was swiftly mobilized to the scene. Four

suspects namely, Dare Taiwo 'm' 26 years old, Ayomide Adebanjo ' f' 22

years old, Odunayo Akinsanmi 'f' 28 years old and Babatunde Akinsomi

'm' 32 years old were arrested.”



He said the men would be charged to court after investigation has been

concluded.