Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF's spokesman in a statement on
Sunday said, "This is to inform the general public, especially
residents of Birnin Gwari and Afaka as well as their environs, that
the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on
counter-terrorism, codenamed, Exercise na zo, along the Kaduna-Birnin
Gwari Road on Monday, 28.
"Accordingly, there will be a movement of military aircraft, vehicles,
equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during
the period of the routine military exercise.
"Additionally, there will be a restriction of vehicular movement at
the aforementioned road during the exercise."