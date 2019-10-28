Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road

File Photo

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF's spokesman in a statement on

Sunday said, "This is to inform the general public, especially

residents of Birnin Gwari and Afaka as well as their environs, that

the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on

counter-terrorism, codenamed, Exercise na zo, along the Kaduna-Birnin

Gwari Road on Monday, 28.



"Accordingly, there will be a movement of military aircraft, vehicles,

equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during

the period of the routine military exercise.



"Additionally, there will be a restriction of vehicular movement at

the aforementioned road during the exercise."