Obayuwana Emerges New President Of CDHR

Human rights organisation, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, has elected Dr Osagie Obayuwana as its new President.

Obayuwana, who hails from Benin, Edo State, was unveiled in Abeokuta, Ogun State, over the weekend during CDHR’s Annual General Meeting.

He was elected unopposed by the CDHR delegates from across the 36 states of the federation.

He succeeds Malachy Ugwumadu as leader of the rights group.

Speaking on the development, Ade Ikuesan, an official of CDHR, said, “Malachy left a greater organisation.

“CDHR bounced back fully under his leadership. He taught us that nothing is impossible.

“He is a remarkable leader with golden fingers. He brought CDHR from near ruin.

“We have no doubt that with the emergence of Osagie Obayuwana as President, the golden legacy of Malachy will be sustained and even surpassed.”



