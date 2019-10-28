Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo

Babatunde Omotosho

Babatunde Omotosho, 37, has been arrested for parading himself as an

operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ondo State.



Omotosho was arrested at the weekend by the Special Anti-Kidnapping

Squad, in Akure, following a tip-off.



A reliable source told SaharaReporters on Monday that Omotosho

defrauded one Tijani Ayodele of N250,000, under the pretence of

helping him to process an online DSS recruitment.



The source explained, "The said Mr. Ayodele told one of his friends

about his decision to join the recruitment exercise of the DSS and

informed that he had given the said amount of money to the director of

DSS in the state.



"Unfortunately, the friend later found out that the person he

(Omotosho) gave the money to process the job was neither in the DSS

nor a director as claimed.



"We quickly reported the case to the police and we were advised to

tell the OC in charge of the anti-kidnapping squad. They swung into

action and apprehended the suspect."



Femi Joseph, the police spokesman in Ondo State, could not be reached

to confirm the arrest.



However, a police source confirmed it, telling SaharaReporters, "Our

men visited his house at Alafiatayo streets of Akure and the item we

found in his house really showed he is a fraudster and must have duped

lots of people."



According to the source, fake printed confirmation letters,

walkie-talkie and a vehicle with number plate, YEE 855 AA, were

recovered from him.