Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo

Babatunde Omotosho, 37, has been arrested for parading himself as an
operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ondo State.
Omotosho was arrested at the weekend by the Special Anti-Kidnapping
Squad, in Akure, following a tip-off.
A reliable source told SaharaReporters on Monday that Omotosho
defrauded one Tijani Ayodele of N250,000, under the pretence of
helping him to process an online DSS recruitment.
The source explained, "The said Mr. Ayodele told one of his friends
about his decision to join the recruitment exercise of the DSS and
informed that he had given the said amount of money to the director of
DSS in the state.
"Unfortunately, the friend later found out that the person he
(Omotosho) gave the money to process the job was neither in the DSS
nor a director as claimed.
"We quickly reported the case to the police and we were advised to
tell the OC in charge of the anti-kidnapping squad. They swung into
action and apprehended the suspect."
Femi Joseph, the police spokesman in Ondo State, could not be reached
to confirm the arrest.
However, a police source confirmed it, telling SaharaReporters, "Our
men visited his house at Alafiatayo streets of Akure and the item we
found in his house really showed he is a fraudster and must have duped
lots of people."
According to the source, fake printed confirmation letters,
walkie-talkie and a vehicle with number plate, YEE 855 AA, were
recovered from him.