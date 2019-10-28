Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos

The man is said to be an Inspector of Police while the wife an Inspector of Prisons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

A policeman shot himself and his wife dead at Prison Barrack, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday, it has emerged.

The man is said to be an Inspector of Police while the wife an Inspector of Prisons.

The reason for the murder-suicide is not yet known.

The couple were rushed to the hospital after the incident but the woman died in the early hours of Sunday while the man died later in the day.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that they were investigating the matter to establish what led to the tragedy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Schoolboy Kills Pupil In Lagos School
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Cult Members In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Students Committing Robbery, Kidnapping, Ritual Killing, Internet Fraud -Chief Justice Ibrahim Muhammad
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad