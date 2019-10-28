Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos

A policeman shot himself and his wife dead at Prison Barrack, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday, it has emerged.

The man is said to be an Inspector of Police while the wife an Inspector of Prisons.

The reason for the murder-suicide is not yet known.

The couple were rushed to the hospital after the incident but the woman died in the early hours of Sunday while the man died later in the day.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that they were investigating the matter to establish what led to the tragedy.