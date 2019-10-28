Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa

Olamilekan Akanbi Ojora, a Nigerian actor, who has also appeared in some Bollywood movies, has been arrested by Indian authorities at Delhi Airport for allegedly overstaying in the country.

Ojora was intercepted around 4:00am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after security personnel found him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area.

He had a ticket to Goa on a Vistara Airlines flight and when he was questioned, he divulged that his visa had expired, the Indian Express reports.

Officials later contacted immigration and central intelligence agencies, who confirmed that the Nigerian man’s visa had expired in 2011.

He has been handed over to intelligence bureau for further probe.



