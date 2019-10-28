Sowore’s US Neighbours To Tie Yellow Ribbons Around Community Until His Release

“The yellow ribbon has long been a symbol for absent and missing loved ones. For each day until Sowore’s safe return home, an additional ribbon will be added. #FreeSoworeNow.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

Residents of Haworth, New Jersey, United States of America, has said that starting from Monday (today), a yellow ribbon with inscription “#FreeSoworeNow” would be placed at strategic points within the community every day until pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, is released by the Nigerian Government.

The Bergen County community made this known on Monday in an invite to sent to residents and neighbours.

The community sympathise with Sowore’s family whom had not seen their father and husband for over 87 days.

In a notice, the community said, “The Bergen County community is coming together to tie 87 Yele Ribbons to unite, support and pray for Sowore’s safe return home. 

“The yellow ribbon has long been a symbol for absent and missing loved ones.

“For each day until Sowore’s safe return home, an additional ribbon will be added. #FreeSoworeNow.”

The community described Sowore as a man known for his dedication to truth and his efforts towards a Nigeria that works for all citizens regardless of socio-economic background, religion or ethnicity.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS in Lagos on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to express their displeasure at the poor state of governance in the country.

The government is charging Sowore for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and planning to bring down his government – charges the pro-democracy campaigner vehemently denies and that had been described by legal practitioners across and beyond Nigeria as laughable and baseless.

The case has been fixed for November 6, 7 and 8 for accelerated trial by the court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Clergyman Condemns Clampdown On Nigerian Journalists
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Obayuwana Emerges New President Of CDHR
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Rights Violation: Impose Visa Ban On Cross River Governor, Deji Adeyanju, Others Tell United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International California Wildfires: Authorities Ask 180,000 To Flee Homes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech New Jersey Residents Hold Rally Today To Demand Release, Return Of Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal US Court Sentences Nigerian To Six Years, Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Is A Lazy President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad