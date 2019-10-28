Sowore’s US Neighbours To Tie Yellow Ribbons Around Community Until His Release

Omoyele Sowore

Residents of Haworth, New Jersey, United States of America, has said that starting from Monday (today), a yellow ribbon with inscription “#FreeSoworeNow” would be placed at strategic points within the community every day until pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, is released by the Nigerian Government.

The Bergen County community made this known on Monday in an invite to sent to residents and neighbours.

The community sympathise with Sowore’s family whom had not seen their father and husband for over 87 days.

In a notice, the community said, “The Bergen County community is coming together to tie 87 Yele Ribbons to unite, support and pray for Sowore’s safe return home.

“The yellow ribbon has long been a symbol for absent and missing loved ones.

“For each day until Sowore’s safe return home, an additional ribbon will be added. #FreeSoworeNow.”

The community described Sowore as a man known for his dedication to truth and his efforts towards a Nigeria that works for all citizens regardless of socio-economic background, religion or ethnicity.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS in Lagos on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to express their displeasure at the poor state of governance in the country.

The government is charging Sowore for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and planning to bring down his government – charges the pro-democracy campaigner vehemently denies and that had been described by legal practitioners across and beyond Nigeria as laughable and baseless.

The case has been fixed for November 6, 7 and 8 for accelerated trial by the court.