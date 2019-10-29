$135,000 Scam: Amaechi Akawu, Athletics Federation Scribe, Yet To Tell Us How Fund Was Used, Says ICPC

IAAF had mistakenly sent $150,000 as a grant to the AFN instead of $15,000 in 2018. But instead of returning the extra $135,000 to IAAF, Akawu allegedly collected the funds in tranches from the AFN’s board account.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences
Commission says Amaechi Akawu, the Secretary-General of the Athletics
Federation of Nigeria, has not shown how excess $135,000 mistakenly
sent by the International Association of Athletics Federation was
spent.

IAAF had mistakenly sent $150,000 as a grant to the AFN instead of
$15,000 in 2018. But instead of returning the extra $135,000 to IAAF,
Akawu allegedly collected the funds in tranches from the AFN’s board
account.  See Also Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Akawu was detained on October 22 following his arrest and was
subsequently released on administrative bail the next day to enable
him to submit documents requested by investigators handling the case.

The ICPC stated that the AFN secretary-general got several approvals
from the federation’s board for the release of the money through a
series of letters to the former Minister of Youths and Sports
Development, Solomon Dalung.

"On different occasions, he requested and got approval for the release
of N30.4 million, N4.9 million and $20,000 all in the month of July
2017 as expenses for the competition. He also requested for N9.5
million in the same period, but N5 million was approved by the then
permanent secretary.

"Akawu has yet to furnish the commission with the evidence of the
expenditures, telling investigators that he had submitted all the
documents relating to how the $130,000 was spent by AFN to the
registry in the office of the minister," said the anti-corruption
agency.

The commission said despite a letter from the IAAF requesting the
return of the excess funds, AFN refused to obey the directive, with
Akawu stating that the funds were spent to host a competition in Delta
State.

"AFN has yet to refund the excess fund with Akawu as the
secretary-general, claiming that the entire $130,000 was spent on
hosting the competition that held in July 2017," ICPC added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ex-NIMASA DG Akpobolokemi 'Instructed' Access Bank To Transfer N138m To His Company Account
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Corruption Ex-Skye Bank Chairman Ayeni, Former MD Oguntayo Arraigned For N456bn Fraud
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore’s US Neighbours To Tie Yellow Ribbons Around Community Until His Release
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad