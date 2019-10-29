$135,000 Scam: Amaechi Akawu, Athletics Federation Scribe, Yet To Tell Us How Fund Was Used, Says ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences

Commission says Amaechi Akawu, the Secretary-General of the Athletics

Federation of Nigeria, has not shown how excess $135,000 mistakenly

sent by the International Association of Athletics Federation was

spent.



IAAF had mistakenly sent $150,000 as a grant to the AFN instead of

$15,000 in 2018. But instead of returning the extra $135,000 to IAAF,

Akawu allegedly collected the funds in tranches from the AFN’s board

Akawu was detained on October 22 following his arrest and was



Akawu was detained on October 22 following his arrest and was

subsequently released on administrative bail the next day to enable

him to submit documents requested by investigators handling the case.



The ICPC stated that the AFN secretary-general got several approvals

from the federation’s board for the release of the money through a

series of letters to the former Minister of Youths and Sports

Development, Solomon Dalung.



"On different occasions, he requested and got approval for the release

of N30.4 million, N4.9 million and $20,000 all in the month of July

2017 as expenses for the competition. He also requested for N9.5

million in the same period, but N5 million was approved by the then

permanent secretary.



"Akawu has yet to furnish the commission with the evidence of the

expenditures, telling investigators that he had submitted all the

documents relating to how the $130,000 was spent by AFN to the

registry in the office of the minister," said the anti-corruption

agency.



The commission said despite a letter from the IAAF requesting the

return of the excess funds, AFN refused to obey the directive, with

Akawu stating that the funds were spent to host a competition in Delta

State.



"AFN has yet to refund the excess fund with Akawu as the

secretary-general, claiming that the entire $130,000 was spent on

hosting the competition that held in July 2017," ICPC added.