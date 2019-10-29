Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer

“Buhari has shown disdain for the law. It's a shame that we have a tourist as president. The same Buhari who has shut our land borders never misses an opportunity to flee the country in search of better foreign services like health care. Hypocrisy is Buhari's nickname. Shame!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Inibehe Effiong, a Lagos-based human rights activist, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his "private" visit to the United Kingdom.\

SaharaReporters reported that the president will spend 15 days in the UK for a medical check-up. 

Effiong, while reacting to this on Tuesday, condemned Buhari for disregarding the rule of law. 

He said: “In May, I sued President Buhari and Malami at the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/763/2019 for refusing to transmit a written declaration to NASS to enable Osinbajo become acting president during his vacation which he tagged 'private visit' from April 25 to May 5, 2019.

“While this case is still pending before Hon. Justice A. O. Faji, Buhari has now announced that he will be proceeding on another illegal and unconstitutional vacation to the UK which he also tagged a 'private visit'. This president is lawless. Buhari has got away with murder.

“In the spirit of the rule of law, one would have expected Buhari to either comply with the mandatory requirement of Sec. 145 (1) of the Constitution by transmitting a letter to NASS to empower Osinbajo to become Acting President during his vacation or await the court's decision."

Effiong added, “The Constitution does not envisage a situation where Nigeria will be without a president or an acting president. Nigerians have been taken for granted by this president for too long. No responsible leader will abandon his country in times of crisis. The world is laughing at us.

“Buhari has shown disdain for the law. It's a shame that we have a tourist as president. The same Buhari who has shut our land borders never misses an opportunity to flee the country in search of better foreign services like health care. Hypocrisy is Buhari's nickname. Shame!”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Celebrity Lebron James Abandons California Mansion As Wildfire Ravages City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad