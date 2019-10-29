Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer

Inibehe Effiong, a Lagos-based human rights activist, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his "private" visit to the United Kingdom.\

SaharaReporters reported that the president will spend 15 days in the UK for a medical check-up.

Effiong, while reacting to this on Tuesday, condemned Buhari for disregarding the rule of law.

He said: “In May, I sued President Buhari and Malami at the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/763/2019 for refusing to transmit a written declaration to NASS to enable Osinbajo become acting president during his vacation which he tagged 'private visit' from April 25 to May 5, 2019.

“While this case is still pending before Hon. Justice A. O. Faji, Buhari has now announced that he will be proceeding on another illegal and unconstitutional vacation to the UK which he also tagged a 'private visit'. This president is lawless. Buhari has got away with murder.

“In the spirit of the rule of law, one would have expected Buhari to either comply with the mandatory requirement of Sec. 145 (1) of the Constitution by transmitting a letter to NASS to empower Osinbajo to become Acting President during his vacation or await the court's decision."

Effiong added, “The Constitution does not envisage a situation where Nigeria will be without a president or an acting president. Nigerians have been taken for granted by this president for too long. No responsible leader will abandon his country in times of crisis. The world is laughing at us.

“Buhari has shown disdain for the law. It's a shame that we have a tourist as president. The same Buhari who has shut our land borders never misses an opportunity to flee the country in search of better foreign services like health care. Hypocrisy is Buhari's nickname. Shame!”