Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home

Sources said that it has started discussing with buyers to sell some of its onshore and near offshore assets in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Chevron is divesting itself from oil fields in Nigeria for the shale fields in New Mexico and Texas.

Sources told Reuters that it has started discussing with buyers to sell some of its onshore and near offshore assets in Nigeria.

Information on the firm’s website shows that it has a 40 per cent stake in eight offshore oil blocks with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, which holds a 60 per cent stake in the fields.

The company, which is Nigeria’s third largest oil producer, was delivering 194,000 barrels per day, 233m cubic fit of natural gas daily and 6,000 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas as at 2018.

Chevron will not do tenders for any of the assets it intends to sell.

Reuters reports that the company joins Royal Dutch Shell and Exon Mobil in divesting itself of fossil fuel assets in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Nigeria Complying With OPEC Cuts, Sylva Tells Bloomberg
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Shell Cannot Claim Secrecy Over Seized Documents IN OPL 245 Case, Dutch Court Rules
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Spent N321.23bn More than It Budgeted For Subsidy In 2018
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil FLASHBACK: What Nigeria's Former Minister Said In 2017 About Ending Petrol Importation In 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Lekoil Drags Petroleum Ministry To Court Over Investment Delay In OPL 310
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Social Media Poll Finds Nigerians Think Diezani Is A Thief And A Liar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Men Like Dele Momodu By Olorunfemi Adeyeye
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Science Humans First Appeared In Botswana, Not Tanzania - Study
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal MTN Vs Abubakar Malami: Court Adjourns Telecom Firm’s $2 Billion Tax Suit Until 2020
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa P&ID: Whether Nigeria Is Liable Under The Contract By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad