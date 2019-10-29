Commissioner Of Police Arraigns Man For Stealing Tyres

The Commissioner of Police has arraigned a bus attendant, Chukwuemeka

Christopher, for stealing truck tyres.



In a suit brought before the Karmo Grade I Area Court by the

commissioner of police against the defendant, the Nigeria Police Force

said the matter was reported to the Utako police station on October

17.



Christopher, who works for Chisco Transport Company Abuja, was charged

with two counts of conspiracy and theft.



He pleaded not guilty to the offences.



The prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, said the matter was reported by one

Bako, who works in the same company.



Ukagha alleged that Christopher was attached to a company truck

travelling to Lagos to deliver some goods.



She added that on the way, the vehicle developed a mechanical fault

and Christopher offered to look after the vehicle and the goods while

the driver went to get help.



The prosecutor said added that before the driver returned with a

mechanic, the defendant had removed two tyres from the truck.



Ukagha explained that during a police investigation, the defendant

could not give a satisfactory account of the missing tyres.



She noted that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.



The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the

sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.



Maiwada, ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.



The case wa adjourned until November 30.