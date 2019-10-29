Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour

The discovery was made during a site inspection of the containers following reports of air pollution and the release of toxic gas into the environment at one of the off duck terminals in Apapa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Two safety agencies of Lagos State have discovered five containers
laden with rotten fish and other edibles in Apapa.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the discovery was made during
a site inspection of the containers following reports of air pollution
and the release of toxic gas into the environment at one of the off
duck terminals in Apapa.

The site inspection was conducted jointly by the Lagos State Emergency
Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Environmental Protection
Agency (LASEPA).

“The joint-team discovered edibles, including fish, which had become
rotten due to faulty refrigerators.

“The LASEMA team observed the absence of emergency action as well as
preparedness plan and appropriate safety measures in place to curtail
such incidence and guard against recurrence.

“A total number of 25 containers was located and five containers laden
with edibles have faulty refrigerators.

“The edibles have, therefore, defrosted and have become rotten,
causing severe health hazard to the environment,” Dr. Olufemi
Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director General, told NAN on Monday.

The LASEMA boss said the rotten edibles inside the containers left a
huge impact on four of the affected 13 houses located on the street at
Trinity Close, Apapa.

SaharaReporters, New York

