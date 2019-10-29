HEDA Conducts ‘Klepto Tour’ Of Asset Forfeited By Ex-governor Of Katsina State, Shema

Former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda conducted a ‘Klepto Tour’ of some of the assets forfeited by corrupt individuals in Nigeria to anti-corruption agencies in the country.

The tour was done as part of activities in training by HEDA on new ways and usage of corruption tracking techniques for community-based organisations, bloggers, anti-corruption agencies officials and media practitioners in the country.

Speaking during one of the sessions, HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said, “Corruption has impact on utilities like water, roads, security that Nigerians are being made to privately pay for.

“This means that the government is eroding its responsibilities. Money is allocated for services not rendered. We can checkmate this by fighting corruption.

“Public officials are building personal homes and investing in huge projects. It is time to ask questions about corruption.”

In the latest tour, HEDA and some anti-corruption team visited some properties forfeited to the Nigerian Government in Kano and Rivers states.

The team visited properties belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, ex-governor Ibrahim Shema and top corrupt individuals indicted in corruption charges.

Properties linked to Alison-Madueke was visited in Rivers State while another property linked to Shema in Kano State was also visited.

Shema is currently undergoing a 24-count charge of N10bn fraud case.

He is being accused of alleged misappropriation of the N10.8bn belonging to the state chapter of ALGON between 2007 and 2015.