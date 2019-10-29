Humans First Appeared In Botswana, Not Tanzania - Study

Researchers at Garvan institute created a scenario based on tracing back the human family tree using hundreds of samples of mitochondrial DNA – the scrap of DNA that passes down the maternal line from mother to child. The team used genetics, geology and climate computer model simulations to paint a picture of what the African continent might have been like 200,000 years ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

Christophe Courteau/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

 

Researchers have claimed in a publication in the Nature journal that Homo sapiens first appeared in North Botswana and not the previously thought East African country of Tanzania.

According to Vanessa Hayes, a geneticist at Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia, modern man first migrated from a region south of the Zambesi River, which is now dominated by salt pans.

The area was surrounded by a large lake and could have been the birthplace of man the study noted.

"It has been clear for some time that anatomically modern humans appeared in Africa roughly 200,000 years ago," Hayes said.

"What has been long debated is the exact location of this emergence and subsequent dispersal of our earliest ancestors."

The BBC reports that there were three waves of human migration aided by the changing climate and the opening up of green fertile corridors.

According to the BBC, researchers at Garvan institute created a scenario based on tracing back the human family tree using hundreds of samples of mitochondrial DNA – the scrap of DNA that passes down the maternal line from mother to child.

The team used genetics, geology and climate computer model simulations to paint a picture of what the African continent might have been like 200,000 years ago.

The findings have been greeted with scepticism, however.

Prof. Chris Stringer, of the Natural History Museum, told the BBC that the mitochondrial evidence is not enough to pinpoint where the Homo sapiens originated from.

"You can't use modern mitochondrial distributions on their own to reconstruct a single location for modern human origins," he said.

"I think it's over-reaching the data because you're only looking at one tiny part of the genome so it cannot give you the whole story of our origins."

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Science Scientists Discover New Planet With Water
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Jobs Nigerian Firm, Andela, Sacks 400 Employees
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Science Fraud Detection: Nigerian Investigators to Build Forensic Laboratory
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Drugs Two Americans, One Briton Win Nobel Prize For Medicine
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Money Conference Recommends Shutdown Of Government If Budget Passage Timelines Are Not Met
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Life Can Be Beautiful Even With Sickle Cell Anaemia By Chidi Ikeakor
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Celebrity Lebron James Abandons California Mansion As Wildfire Ravages City
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad