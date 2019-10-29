Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation

"I think It has reached a level that the government may just no longer fold its arms and allow this to continue," Mohammed stated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019


The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says there is no going back on plans to regulate activities on social media in Nigeria. 

He disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, no government will fold its arms and allow activities capable of setting the country on fire to continue.

"I think It has reached a level that the government may just no longer fold its arms and allow this to continue," Mohammed stated.

He added that no amount of criticism would stop the government from implementing tougher sanctions for broadcast stations that violate the broadcast code.

The minister, however, said the regulation would not affect "responsible journalism".
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Sowore’s US Neighbours To Tie Yellow Ribbons Around Community Until His Release
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Unknown To Your Family Because They Don't Listen To Radio, Awara Tells Wike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Men Like Dele Momodu By Olorunfemi Adeyeye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS N30,000 Salary: Labour Unions Disagree With Governors Over New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad