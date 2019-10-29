Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation



The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says there is no going back on plans to regulate activities on social media in Nigeria.

He disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, no government will fold its arms and allow activities capable of setting the country on fire to continue.

"I think It has reached a level that the government may just no longer fold its arms and allow this to continue," Mohammed stated.

He added that no amount of criticism would stop the government from implementing tougher sanctions for broadcast stations that violate the broadcast code.

The minister, however, said the regulation would not affect "responsible journalism".

