Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud

The anti-graft agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Tuesday alleging that Madami misappropriated N11,080,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

The EFCC has arrested a local government councillor, Theophilus Madami, for committing a fraud. 

The anti-graft agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Tuesday alleging that Madami misappropriated N11,080,000.

The anti-corruption said, “The EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Officearrested a serial fraudster, Hon. Theophilus Madami, councillor representing Kakuri Hausa, Ward, Kaduna South Local Government in Kaduna State for alledged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N11,080,000 only. 

"The arrest came as a result of a petition written by Ibrahim Ringim Haruna, the Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited, a retail service and supply company which supplied various brands of pasta food products.”

