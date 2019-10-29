Mompha: EFCC Arrests Lebanese Associate In Lagos

SaharaReporters recalls that Mompha was arrested last week Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for his alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

The end seems to be drawing closer for Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustafa also known as Mompha, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested his alleged Lebanese associate, Hamza Koudeih.

Making the revelation on Monday, Head of the EFCC’s Lagos zonal office, Mr Mohammed Rabo, said Hamza was arrested over the weekend with charms and talisman.

Rabo said the suspect was not the only one arrested as two others whose nationalities were yet to be identified are also cooling their heels in the commission’s custody.

The commission revealed that both Mompha and Hamza belonged to a network of organised cyber syndicate network.

Rabo said, “Hamza Koudeih was arrested over the weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he occupied one of the luxury suites that costs about $5m annually as rent.

“EFCC operatives had a fierce battle arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fire proof door and close circuit television cameras.

“Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Ltd to perpetrate about N14bn in money laundering, while Hamza also operate two firms namely THK Services Ltd and CHK properties Ltd to launder about N19bn.”

Amongst other things found on Hamza were also two luxury cars.

EFCC further disclosed that Mompha operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria which he allegedly uses as a smokescreen to carry out money laundering activities.

Also, findings by SaharaReporters show that Mompha’s Instagram account has been deactivated.

SaharaReporters, New York

