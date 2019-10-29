Nigerian Army Redeploys Nine Generals, Approves New Postings

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the posting was a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the redeployment and appointment of five Major Generals and four Brigadier Generals to new formations nationwide.

Giving details of the new appointments and postings, Musa said Maj.-Gen F.O Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation had been appointed the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt.

He disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, former General Officer Commanding 6 Division had been appointed the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

“Maj.-Gen. C.O Ude was redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.

The statement added, “Others include; Maj.-Gen I.M Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander.

“Maj.-Gen. E.N Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).”

It was also disclosed that Brig.-Gen. E.J Amadasun from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, has been moved to 35 Brigade Abeokuta as Commander.

Musa added that Brig.-Gen. A.M Adetayo had been moved from Department of Army Transformation and appointed as the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery.

He said, “Brig.-Gen. L.M Zakari was posted from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant.

“Brig.-Gen. E.E. Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Buratai has charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to service and the nation. All the appointments take immediate effect.”

SaharaReporters, New York

