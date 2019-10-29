Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 18-year-old

Tajudeen Ogunleye and 21-year-old Tosin Oluwafemi, to death by hanging

for murder, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human skull.



The defendants were accused of committing the crimes on February 14,

2017, at Ifaki Ekiti in the Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state

by conspiring to murder one Joshua Ojo contrary to sections 516, 316,

319 and 329(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State,

2012.



In her judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde sentenced each of them to

death for the offence of murder; seven years’ imprisonment for

conspiracy; and five years for unlawful possession of the human skull.



The judge said, “Every evil or good action in life attracts

consequences; in the accused persons’ case, their act has grave

consequences.



“The first and second accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by

hanging and may the Lord have mercy on your souls.”



During the trial, the prosecution counsel, Eniola Arogundade, called

five witnesses and tendered exhibits, including the statements of the

accused persons and photographs of one of the accused with the skull.

