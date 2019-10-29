Offa Poly Lecturer Remanded In Ilorin Prison Over Employment Scam

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has ordered that Mustapha Abdulwasiu, a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara, be remanded in prison custody for his role in an employment scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission made this known on its official website on Tuesday where it was disclosed that Abdulwasiu faced nine counts bordering on employment scam and obtaining money by false pretence.

The anti-graft agency revealed that Abdulwasiu allegedly defrauded many job seekers with the promise of getting them employment at the polytechnic where he worked.

Count one of the charge reads, “That you Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between June and July 2018 at Offa, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N600,000 from one Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi by false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi and his wife, Amubiaya Remi Janet, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14, 2006.”

Count nine of the charge reads, “That you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between December, 2018 and February 2019 at Offa within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N550,000 from one Mustapha Kabir by false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and you obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Mustapha Kabir and his wife, Jimoh Ganiyatu, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No 14 , 2006.”

When the charges were read to the 36-year-old lecturer, he “pleaded not guilty”.

His counsel led by M. O Balogun requested for an oral application for bail.

However, while hearing the case, Justice Oyinloye, told the defence counsel to prepare a written application after which she ordered that Abdulwasiu be remanded in Mandala Correctional facility pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The case was adjourned to November 7, 2019 for hearing.