Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules

After several refusals to formalize impeachment proceedings against
Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrat-controlled House,
will on Thursday, set out ground rules for an inquiry on the US
president.
The lower chamber will be looking into claims that Trump pressured a
foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, the man who might become
his major obstacle to a second term in office.
Pelosi bucked at last following the unwillingness of White House
staff, past, and present, to appear before a congressional hearing.
According to her, voting on ground rules for an inquiry of this nature
is not necessary but will be done to close all loopholes officials
called on to testify may use to escape making an appearance.
The BBC reported that Charles Kupperman, deputy to Trump’s former
National Security Adviser, John Bolton, declined to appear before the
investigating panel on Monday.
The White House and Republicans have kicked against the planned path
to impeachment being launched by the democrats.
Some Republican Party members delayed a hearing last week, over
feelings of an absence of transparency.
According to White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, the vote
supported Trump's argument that Democrats were conducting an
unauthorized impeachment proceeding.
In her view, Pelosi's party was "refusing to give the president due
process, and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are
completely and irreversibly illegitimate".
Pelosi had told fellow Democrats in a letter on Monday that the
initiation of the Thursday vote will ensure the process is made
transparent.
On July 25, Trump held a telephone conversation with Volodymor
Zelensky, president of Ukraine.
A rough transcript of the call indicated that Trump pressured him to
investigate Biden and his son.