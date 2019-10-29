Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules

After several refusals to formalize impeachment proceedings against

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrat-controlled House,

will on Thursday, set out ground rules for an inquiry on the US

president.



The lower chamber will be looking into claims that Trump pressured a

foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, the man who might become

his major obstacle to a second term in office.



Pelosi bucked at last following the unwillingness of White House

staff, past, and present, to appear before a congressional hearing.



According to her, voting on ground rules for an inquiry of this nature

is not necessary but will be done to close all loopholes officials

called on to testify may use to escape making an appearance.



The BBC reported that Charles Kupperman, deputy to Trump’s former

National Security Adviser, John Bolton, declined to appear before the

investigating panel on Monday.



The White House and Republicans have kicked against the planned path

to impeachment being launched by the democrats.



Some Republican Party members delayed a hearing last week, over

feelings of an absence of transparency.



According to White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, the vote

supported Trump's argument that Democrats were conducting an

unauthorized impeachment proceeding.



In her view, Pelosi's party was "refusing to give the president due

process, and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are

completely and irreversibly illegitimate".



Pelosi had told fellow Democrats in a letter on Monday that the

initiation of the Thursday vote will ensure the process is made

transparent.



On July 25, Trump held a telephone conversation with Volodymor

Zelensky, president of Ukraine.



A rough transcript of the call indicated that Trump pressured him to

investigate Biden and his son.

