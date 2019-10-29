Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules

The lower chamber will be looking into claims that Trump pressured a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, the man who might become his major obstacle to a second term in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

After several refusals to formalize impeachment proceedings against
Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrat-controlled House,
will on Thursday, set out ground rules for an inquiry on the US
president.

The lower chamber will be looking into claims that Trump pressured a
foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, the man who might become
his major obstacle to a second term in office.

Pelosi bucked at last following the unwillingness of White House
staff, past, and present, to appear before a congressional hearing.

According to her, voting on ground rules for an inquiry of this nature
is not necessary but will be done to close all loopholes officials
called on to testify may use to escape making an appearance.

The BBC reported that Charles Kupperman, deputy to Trump’s former
National Security Adviser, John Bolton, declined to appear before the
investigating panel on Monday.

The White House and Republicans have kicked against the planned path
to impeachment being launched by the democrats.

Some Republican Party members delayed a hearing last week, over
feelings of an absence of transparency.

According to White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, the vote
supported Trump's argument that Democrats were conducting an
unauthorized impeachment proceeding.

In her view, Pelosi's party was "refusing to give the president due
process, and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are
completely and irreversibly illegitimate".

Pelosi had told fellow Democrats in a letter on Monday that the
initiation of the Thursday vote will ensure the process is made
transparent.

On July 25, Trump held a telephone conversation with Volodymor
Zelensky, president of Ukraine.

A rough transcript of the call indicated that Trump pressured him to
investigate Biden and his son.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Sowore’s US Neighbours To Tie Yellow Ribbons Around Community Until His Release
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Rights Violation: Impose Visa Ban On Cross River Governor, Deji Adeyanju, Others Tell United States
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International California Wildfires: Authorities Ask 180,000 To Flee Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal US Court Sentences Nigerian To Six Years, Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The New Normal In An Unusual Year Scares The Hell Out Of Many American Voters By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News US Provides Assurance To Buhari For Cooperation In Recovery Of Stolen Assets
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Lebron James Abandons California Mansion As Wildfire Ravages City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad