UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

Damilola Ogunbiyi

 

A Nigerian lady, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, has been appointed as the Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for the United Nations Secretary-general, António Guterres.

Ogunbiyi's appointment was announced on Tuesday by Guterres as he also said that she would act as the Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy.

The announcement comes as the world is about to enter the final decade to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) - access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030.

Ogunbiyi succeeds Rachel Kyte of the United Kingdom as Special Representative, Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy, and CEO of SEforALL, the UN says.

“Ms. Ogunbiyi brings extensive leadership experience and a track record of supporting energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa to these roles.

“She was the first woman to be appointed as Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency.

“She is also responsible for implementing the Nigerian Off Grid Electrification Programme and successfully negotiating the Nigerian Electrification Project to rapidly construct solar mini-grids and deploy solar home systems across Nigeria,” the UN said.
SEforALL is an international organisation headquartered in Vienna, Austria, that is dedicated to helping the world achieve SDG7 and Paris Agreement targets.

SaharaReporters, New York

