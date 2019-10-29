We're Concerned About Continued Detention Of Sowore -Institute Tells African Commission

The Insitute for Human Rights and Developments in Africa, a

non-governmental organisation, has tabled before the African

Commission of Human and Peoples’ Right the continued detention of

pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, the clampdown on journalists

and civic organizations in Nigeria.



The organization, while addressing the 65th session of the commission,

decried the growing rate of the hostility of the current government in

Nigeria towards dissent and called on the commission to intervene.



It said, “We wish to convey to the commission our continuing concerns

and alarm at the continued shrinking of civil spaces in African

countries. Many countries in the continent are finding ways to limit

the right to freedom of assembly, association, expression, and access

to information guaranteed under the African Charter.



“A growing trend is the use of cybersecurity laws to unduly limit the

access and dissemination of information as guaranteed under the

charter. In Nigeria, several journalists and civil society activists

have been arrested under the cyber crimes prohibition and prevention

act of 2015 for statements that were well within their rights of

freedom of expression."



It added, “Recently, journalist and political activist, Omoyele

Sowore, was charged with making a statement in media interviews that

were insulting to the president of Nigeria. Another journalist, Jones

Abiri, has been in detention for over two years and charged under

cybercrimes act because of a news report in the weekly source

newspaper.”



It also lamented the shutdown of internet access in some countries to

silence citizens, saying: “Similar cybercrime laws exist and have been

used to silence activists in Egypt, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. The several

States have also used internet shutdowns to silent citizens and quell

dissent.”



The organisation also enumerated how governments in various African

countries have clamped down on protests and protesters.



In Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force clamped down on the

#RevelutionNow protesters, detaining some for weeks and charging them

to court for unlawful gathering.