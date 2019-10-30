Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial

Gabriel Suswan

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to honour the request of Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue State, to adjourn proceedings sine die, pending the determination of his appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the court at the Court of Appeal.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency in a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

What Suswam’s request means is that the case brought against him by the EFCC would be adjourned for an indefinite period while he awaits the determination of his case at the Court of Appeal.

Suswam was arrested for alleged involvement in the diversion of N3.1 billion from the proceeds of the sale of shares owned by Benue State since 2015.

He was arrested and detained in 2017 for his alleged role in the disbursement of N23 billion linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.