Desire To Raise Money For My Mother-in-law’s Burial Pushed Me Into Drug Trafficking -Suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a suspected cannabis sativa cultivator, Friday Ohiuan, 45, who claimed he took to the illicit business to raise money for the burial ceremony of his mother-in-law.

He was arrested at Afuze in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State with 177kg of the drug.

While speaking with journalists, the suspect said he haD been in the business for three years.

He said, “I started cannabis cultivation so as to raise money in preparation for the burial of my mother-in-law.

“I have been cultivating cannabis for the past three years but thieves did not allow me to enjoy the fruit of my labour.

"The 177kg was all that was left and now NDLEA has come to carry the leftover.”

Ohiuan claimed after he had an accident, a friend introduced him to the business and could not sell all prior to his arrest.

He said, “I am a driver but after I had an accident, I relocated to the village where I was introduced to cannabis cultivation by a friend.

"The drug found with me was all that I harvested as I could not sell before my arrest.”

Edo State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Wakawa, who paraded the suspect, told journalists that a Toyota Sienna bus filled with cannabis weighing 540kg was also impounded by the operatives but the driver absconded after seeing the operatives.

According to the commander, about 45 bags of cannabis were inside the bus.