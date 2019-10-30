Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, has said that some of the foreign rice brought into Nigeria had expired and re-bagged for sale to Nigerians.

He said this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Onne, Rivers State.

Ibrahim said the already expired rice is unknown to consumers because it had been polished and its bag changed.

He said that they must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effects of what they are consuming.

He said, “We are consuming expired rice. When it causes cancer, we begin to find who to blame.

"We are consuming expired rice. They polish and re-bag rice for unsuspecting consumers to eat.

"We must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effects of what they consume."