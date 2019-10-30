Plane Crashes: Boeing CEO Admits Mistakes On 737 Max

Boeing Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Muilenburg, testified before the United States of America's Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., yesterday admitting errors in the company's operations.



Muilenburg acknowledged mistakes as he testified before the US Congress for the first time since two deadly air crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed 346 people.



But he deflected tough questions such as why the company withheld details about its flawed new automated system.